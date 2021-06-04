Content Neutrality Network Price Down 3.1% This Week (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $48,663.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00078013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00985777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.02 or 0.09754678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051725 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

