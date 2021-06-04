BOLT (BOLT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $46,190.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $46,190.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00078013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00985777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.02 or 0.09754678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051725 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

