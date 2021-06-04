Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KELYA stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KELYA shares. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

