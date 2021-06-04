Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Financial Comparison

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bogota Financial and Timberland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bogota Financial and Timberland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $24.38 million 6.04 $2.07 million N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp $72.77 million 3.31 $24.27 million N/A N/A

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Bogota Financial has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 23.80% 3.61% 0.62% Timberland Bancorp 36.84% 14.23% 1.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Bogota Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Bogota Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 24 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 25 proprietary automated teller machines. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Hoquiam, Washington.

