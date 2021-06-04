EAM Investors LLC Sells 118,446 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 118,446 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

