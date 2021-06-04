9,000 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX opened at $635.78 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $274.51 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $625.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.