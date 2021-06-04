MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,998 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.68.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

