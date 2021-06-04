Christopher Carvalho Sells 40,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Christopher Carvalho sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $3,756,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RBLX opened at $96.50 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.09.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $287,018,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $610,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

