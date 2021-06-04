Christopher Carvalho Sells 40,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Christopher Carvalho sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $3,756,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of RBLX opened at $96.50 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.09.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $287,018,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $610,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
