Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 129,714 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,714 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $36,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

