9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $494.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $310.16 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

