Kopernik Global Investors LLC Purchases 135,538 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,538 shares during the quarter. Korea Electric Power makes up about 1.9% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Korea Electric Power worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEP opened at $11.61 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

