Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $95.28 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,489,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,701,088 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy accounts for about 10.7% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $95,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after buying an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 1,118,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.