Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 100 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Etsy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Etsy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

Shares of ETSY opened at $165.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $251.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

