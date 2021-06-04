Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after acquiring an additional 242,796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.86 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

