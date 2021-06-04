Stacks (STX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.19 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $17.19 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00066821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00296960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00241773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.53 or 0.01082823 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002764 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,064,884 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

