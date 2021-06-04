Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.28% of Digital Turbine worth $523,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPS. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.27. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 163.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.