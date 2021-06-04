Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $264,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 57,071 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 52,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

