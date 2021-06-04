DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

