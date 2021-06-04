HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,002 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.