Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $737,000 in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,677,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $169.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.79 and a 1 year high of $175.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

