EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

CYH stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

