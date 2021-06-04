Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.79 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 and have sold 99,072 shares valued at $1,609,412. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

