ArcelorMittal (MT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.30 on June 15th

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

ArcelorMittal has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $32.79 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

