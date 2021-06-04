PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.80.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

