PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.80.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
