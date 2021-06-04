Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.53. Sharp shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 28,336 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHCAY. Mizuho lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharp Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

