Brokerages Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target at $57.00

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Banner by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.16. Banner has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

