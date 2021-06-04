Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.62.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

