The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 128.24 ($1.68). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.67), with a volume of 1,080,382 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.44 ($1.36).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £989.96 million and a PE ratio of -6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.49.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.