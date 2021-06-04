Analysts Set SIG plc (LON:SHI) Target Price at GBX 38

SIG plc (LON:SHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 38 ($0.50).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get SIG alerts:

Shares of SHI opened at GBX 61.73 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.45. SIG has a 12 month low of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The firm has a market cap of £729.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.