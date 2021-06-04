Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Announce $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.40. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

