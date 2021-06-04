First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.15. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.10, with a volume of 360,564 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Capital Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.40.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

