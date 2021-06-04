Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 265.49%.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $5.24 on Friday. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $347.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Express alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.