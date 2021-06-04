Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.6426 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.