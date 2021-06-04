Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.63). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($2.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.