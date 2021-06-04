Analysts Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $807.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.72. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

