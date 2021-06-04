Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price at $50.00

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,111,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,867,791.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 2,056,749 shares valued at $75,092,010. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

