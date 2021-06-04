Analysts Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $260.60

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Watsco by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Watsco by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO opened at $287.38 on Tuesday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.75.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

