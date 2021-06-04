Analysts Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $260.60

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.60.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WSO opened at $287.38 on Tuesday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.75.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
