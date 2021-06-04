Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

