CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $34.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,337,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,764,577.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,496. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

