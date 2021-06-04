EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 259,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

