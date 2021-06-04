EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.22.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

