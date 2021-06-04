Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

QQQJ opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

