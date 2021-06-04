Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $190.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.