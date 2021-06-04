Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $81.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. Cerner has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after acquiring an additional 886,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.