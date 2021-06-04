Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $211,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,674 shares in the company, valued at $25,713,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00.

Cardlytics stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist raised their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

