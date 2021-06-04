Jean Pierre Brulard Sells 789 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jean Pierre Brulard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00.

NYSE:VMW opened at $159.97 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.57.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

