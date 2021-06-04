PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells $28,266.48 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

