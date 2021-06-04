Comparing Li Auto (LI) & The Competition

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Li Auto to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Li Auto Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Li Auto and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 10 1 2.92 Li Auto Competitors 916 2283 2594 147 2.33

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $40.39, suggesting a potential upside of 61.82%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.38%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion -$23.24 million -156.00 Li Auto Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 37.68

Li Auto’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

