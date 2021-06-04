Zynecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122,111.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Zynecoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $122,111.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.94 or 0.00978849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,597.93 or 0.09730460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051551 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.