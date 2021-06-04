Veritaseum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $118.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $43.71 million and approximately $118.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for $20.33 or 0.00054991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.94 or 0.00978849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,597.93 or 0.09730460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051551 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

